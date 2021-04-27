A MAN is due to appear in court later this year in connection with an incident which saw a group of men struck by a vehicle.
During the early hours of September 19 last year three men and a car were involved in a collision in Marine Parade East, Clacton.
A 23-year-old man from Waterloo, in London, was subsequently arrested.
He is now due to face three charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and one charge of dangerous driving.
He has been summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on June 25.