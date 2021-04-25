The family of a young man who died after a crash in Bicknacre have paid tribute to him, saying he “filled our hearts with love and laughter”.

Shrae Patel, 18, was seriously injured in a crash on Main Road shortly before 5pm on Wednesday April 7.

He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

Shrae’s family called him “a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, and loyal friend to all who knew him”.

In a heartfelt statement, the family continued their tribute to the teenager saying, “Our beautiful boy. You filled our hearts with love and laughter from the day you were born.

“Your smile and presence lit up the lives of everyone who knew and loved you.

“You were taken from us too soon but will live forever in our hearts.

“Fly high Shrae and keep shining down on us.”

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 797 of April 7.