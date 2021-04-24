An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a woman was left with life-threatening injuries following a disturbance in Jaywick.

Police were called at around 10.30pm last night (April 23) after receiving reports of the incident.

Officers and paramedics responded and found a woman collapsed in Beach Road.

The woman aged around 40 sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Officers have arrested two local women aged 20 and 25, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old man from London on suspicion of attempted murder and they remain in police custody.

Officers have also arrested two local men in connection with the incident: a 28-year-old man on suspicion of affray and a 31-year-old man on suspicion of GBH.

A 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage but has since been released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector, Stephen Jennings, leading the investigation, said: “What happened last night will understandably cause the community concerns but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"Our officers remain at the scene that is linked to the incident and I would urge anyone who has information to approach our officers and pass on anything that may help our investigation.”

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Team by calling 101 and quoting Incident 1370 of the 23 April 21.

You can also report information via our digital 101 service on our website: www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.