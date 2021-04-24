Traffic is been brought to a standstill on the M11 after a vehicle has flipped onto it's roof.
The multi-vehicle crash, which took place around 4.30pm this afternoon (April 24), happened on the southbound carriageway between junction eight and junction nine.
One of the vehicles involved has overturned and come to rest on it's roof.
The crash, near Stansted Airport, is causing up to 45 minute delays and up to four miles of queues.
Traffic is being held, while an oil spillage has been confirmed requiring attention.
This is a breaking news story, we will bring you more as we have it.
M11 South bound – Reports that a collision has occurred on the M11 southbound near, London Stansted Airport in Essex. One of the vehicles has overturned and come to rest on its roof. pic.twitter.com/9vIO7uFd6Y— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) April 24, 2021
