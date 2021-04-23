A classic car which appeared in TV shows and was made in Essex is set to raise more than £20,000 at auction.

A unique Capri built for the grandson of the founder of the Ford Motor Company is being sold at auction and was worked on by staff at the plant in Dunton.

The highly-sought after 2.8i version was once the personal UK car of Henry Ford II up until 1983.

Classic - the car made the small screen

The iconic motor has starred in famous TV series such as The Professionals and Minder.

And the 2.8i version was once owned by EastEnders character Alfie Moon, which he pawned to Phil Mitchell before stealing it back and fleeing Albert Square.

It’s estimated the special Ford will fetch between £25,000-35,000.

The model up for auction was built in 1981 in Cologne, Germany before picked from the production line and shipped to the UK where Ford’s Special Vehicle Engineering (SVE) division in Dunton, Essex got to work on it.

It received additional paint, leather seats that were wider than standard and an automatic transmission.



It was then delivered to the Ford family home and used by Henry Ford II until 1983.

It was later sold to the head of the company's product development and then to its head of design before moving into private hands in 1993.

It’s had a few owners since then but has only done 6,800 miles in the last 28 years, with the odometer showing just 68.958 miles.

Chris Pollitt, head of editorial at Car and Classic, the specialist website hosting the auction, said its full restoration meant it was not only one most unique Capris in existence - but also one of the best.

He added: “Fast Fords are always highly sought after, but this Capri is much more than that.

“Specifically prepared by the legendary SVE department for one of the most influential people in the history of Ford and then subsequently enjoyed by other key members of the company, it is a widely appreciated, documented and renowned part of the Ford story.”

The auction runs for seven days from Thursday April 23.