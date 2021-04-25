SEASIDE visitors across the county are being urged to stay safe in the water thanks to a national campaign.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is taking part in the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Be Water Aware campaign will run all of next week (April 26 to May 2).

The scheme aims to encourage people not to be complacent when spending time in and around water, making note of the risks.

As restrictions ease, it is anticipated many will head to coastal locations and inland water beauty spots.

The advice also aims to reduce accidental drownings as 2019 figures showed there were 223 reported incidents.

Essex Fire’s water safety spokesperson Andrea MacAlister said: “Most people do not think of the fire service when it comes to water rescues, but it's an important part of our work which is why we want people to enjoy spending time in and around water safely.

“Firefighters and community safety officers will be out around the county at locations we have identified as being high risk for water incidents.

“If you see our crews, please do come over and say hello and find out more about how you can keep yourself and family safe around water.”

The advice includes:

• Never swim alone in case you need help

• Do not drink alcohol when undertaking water related activities, it impairs judgement and your ability to swim

• Avoid walking routes near water if you have been drinking alcohol

• Do not dive or jump straight into open water, this can cause potentially fatal cold water shock even on the warmest day

• Actively supervise children in and around water - drowning can happen fast and silently

• If you find yourself unexpectedly in the water, do not panic, extend your arms and legs out and float on your back until the effect of cold water shock pass

• Never enter the water to try and rescue someone, call 999 and ask for the Fire Service if inland and the Coastguard if you are at the coast

For details, visit essex-fire.gov.uk/water.