Forecasters say Essex is set for a warm and sunny weekend before temperatures dip and cloudy conditions arrive.

The Met Office says much of the nation can expect to bask in daytime temperatures in the mid-to-late teens on Friday.

The warm conditions will then give way to a chilly evening, before the mercury picks back up again on Saturday, though the Met Office said it would remain cooler in the east of England.

The dry and sunny conditions are expected to persist on Sunday, but forecasters said England’s east may have a little more cloud cover.

Here is what the forecast says for Essex.

Saturday

Across Essex Saturday is expected to be a mild and sunny day.

For coastal areas like Southend and Clacton there will be more cloud with sunny intervals.

Temperatures are expected to reach 12C in Southend but will be lower at 10C in Tendring.

For inland areas the temperature will be slightly higher at 13C in Colchester and Maldon and 14C in Braintree, however there is still likely to be cloud.

Sunday

On Sunday temperatures are set to dip across the board in Essex.

In the likes of Southend, Maldon and Colchester the high will only get to 10C.

For Clacton it is set to be lower at 9C.

It is set to be overcast and cloudy according to the Met Office but some areas may get sunny intervals.

Into next week

The weather is set to be similar on Monday and Tuesday with cloud cover and highs of 10-12C.

The Met Office says it will beool by day, and cold with frost possible overnight.

It will be increasingly cloudy with showers likely by Tuesday.

The warm break comes after the UK shivered through the coldest start to April since 2013.

The Met Office said mean temperatures were 2-4C cooler than average for the time of year between April 1 and April 18.