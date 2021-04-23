Reality TV personality Zara McDermott will investigate sexism and rape culture in schools in a follow-up to her widely praised documentary about revenge porn.

The former Love Island contestant is working with BBC Three for a second time to look at how such attitudes and behaviours become normalised and whether they start at school age.

Ministers and school leaders are facing growing calls to tackle sexual harassment and violence against young people following allegations of sexual abuse by students at schools and prestigious universities.

McDermott, from Essex, will speak to young women and girls attending both state and private schools about their experiences of sexism.

The one-hour special, titled Sexism In Schools, will also hear from young men and boys about the idea “boys will be boys”.

Last year McDermott joined with campaign group Refuge in pushing for changes in the law regarding revenge porn, after having become a victim aged 14.

She said: “After the success of my Revenge Porn documentary, I am both honoured and thrilled to be making my second documentary with BBC Three.

“I was, and still am, incredibly overwhelmed by the response so far and to be working on another powerful, emotive, educational and eye-opening film is going to be a fantastic next step.

“I hope that by speaking out and bringing awareness to such important yet often taboo topics, we can help people not just across the country, but the world too.”

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said: “Zara’s first BBC Three film about revenge porn was both shocking and eye-opening and the response has been incredible.

“We’re really looking forward to working with her again for this film that confronts another important subject that needs to be discussed and we’re hoping that this film will be equally impactful with our audience.”

Her first documentary, Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn, which was released in February, is the most-requested BBC Three factual programme of 2021 so far.