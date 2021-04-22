The Co-op is launching a campaign today to promote safer use of disposable barbecues in a bid to prevent fires.

Special messages will be printed by the supermarket to remind customers of the need to extinguish and dispose of the devices properly.

It will include instructions showing that water should be used to safely put them out.

The campaign follows concerns shared by the National Fire Chiefs Council over the number of instant barbecue-related fires, both in outdoor spaces and in homes when used on balconies or too close to garden fences and trees.

Recent examples included fires at Froward Point in Devon, Wareham Forest in Dorset and Darwen Moor in Lancashire, which were all caused by instant barbecues.

Co-op buying director Adele Balmforth said the supermarket is anticipating high demand as lockdown eases and people are able to mingle outdoors.

Paul Hedley, National Fire Chiefs Council lead for wildfires, said: “Adding clear warnings along with simple messaging on how to dispose of these barbecues is an effective way to prevent fires.

“Most people manage to enjoy instant barbecues with no issues but the worrying upward trend in wildfires caused by these devices cannot be ignored and action has to be taken.”