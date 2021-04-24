Could your driving habits be putting unnecessary strain on your car?

We've put a list together of the 10 things that could be damaging your car as warned by the RAC.

You may not even realise you're doing them...

1. Dragging the brakes

When travelling downhill, it's best to engage a low gear and apply some light braking and then release the pedal to allow the bakes to cool.

Dragging the brakes will likely add increased wear and tear on brake pads and discs.

2. Resting your hand on the gearstick

If you rest your hand on the gearstick, you risk applying pressure to the selector fork, causing premature wear.

3.Flooring the accelerator in a high gear

Accelerating in too high a gear actually forces the engine to work harder, placing unnecessary strain on your car.

It's advised to change down a gear and allow the revs to rise before changing back up.

4. Overloading your vehicle

Your owner's manual will often tell you your car's maximum load weight.

The greater the weight, the more strain placed on the brakes, suspension and drivetrain.

Leaving unnecessary items in the boot of your car will also affect your car's fuel economy and possibly your car's emission output.

5. Shifting from drive to reverse before stopping

Shifting between reverse and drive in an automatic car is bad for the transmission.

Shifting gear before coming to a stop will cause wear and tear on the transmission band.

6. Hitting potholes and speed bumps

Reports have found that a third of all vehicle damage is caused as a result of potholes.

The impact can cause lumps in the tyre, buckled wheels and cracked alloys.

Driving over a speed bump without slowing can damage the front and rear of the car, the underside and potentially the exhaust system.

7. Neglecting warning lights

Some light warnings can be looked at when you get a chance, while others need to be investigated at the earliest opportunity.

These are:

Engine/ECU Braking system

Power steering failure

Airbag

Oil pressure

Cooling system

8. Revving the engine when it's cold

It's critical to avoid revving the engine until it has warmed up as this gives the oil time to warm and circulate around the engine.

This avoids potential damage and undue wear and tear.

9. Riding the clutch

Riding the clutch happens when a driver fails to take their foot off the pedal after changing gear.

Poor clutch control can cause excessive wear.

10. Late braking

Consistent late braking will place more strain on the braking system, wearing out your pads and discs faster.

It will also cost you more in fuel.