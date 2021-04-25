Families will be able to set sail and enjoy the magic of Disney from an Essex port later this summer.

Disney Cruise Line has announced a new UK staycation package for summer 2021 - and they will be sailing from Essex.

Customers will be able to depart on two and three night cruises from Tilbury on selected dates from September 14 to October 1.

The trips are:

2-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from Tilbury:

September 20, 22, 27 and 29



Day 1: Departure from Tilbury (London), England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Return to Tilbury (London), England

3-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from Tilbury:

September 14, 17, 24 and October 1



Day 1: Departure from Tilbury (London), England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Return to Tilbury (London), England

There will be plenty of fun onboard all day and night and something for all the family.

There's live shows - with all the true Disney magic, where original musicals, award-winning live productions and variety acts are performed every night of the week.

Families and children will love the character experiences - with lots of chances to meet all your favourite characters for autograph sessions.

And there will also be deck parties with open-air music and dance extravaganzas.

Guests can also make the most of the pools and waterside areas while fitness fans can hit the onboard gyms and parents can chill out at the spars.

Prices go from around £1,000 for two people for a three night cruise.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (April 30)

Book online at disneycruise.co.uk or by phone 0800 171 2317.