THE Tendring candidates standing in the forthcoming local elections and hoping to receive the support of residents have been revealed.

On May 6, voters will go to the polls and choose who they want to represent them as part of Tendring Council and Essex County Council.

Voting will also take place on the same polling day to determine who will be the next Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

There are two by-elections for Tendring Council, with the Eastcliff ward and one seat in the West Clacton and Jaywick Sands ward being contested.

All eight divisions of Essex County Council within Tendring are also up for grabs, including Brightlingsea, Frinton and Walton, Harwich, and Clacton East.

Hopefuls will also battle it out with the hope of securing Clacton North, Tendring Rural East, Clacton West, and Tendring Rural West.

The important decisions will be made by almost 120,000 of the district’s residents.

Ian Davidson, Tendring Council’s returning officer, has said the elections are an opportunity for people to have their say and has urged people to go to the ballot boxes next month.

Here are the Essex County Council candiates hoping to secure wards across Tendring:

BRIGHTLINGSEA ELECTORAL DIVISION

Mick Barry (Ind)

Alan Goggin (Con)

Margaret Saunders (Lab)

Gary Scott (Lib)

CLACTON EAST ELECTORAL DIVISION

Chris Amos (Con)

Rosie Dodds (Green)

Geoffrey Ely (Lab)

Kate Hammond (Reform)

K.T King (Holland On Sea & Eastcliff Matters)

Mary Pitkin (Lib)

Mark Stephenson (Ind)

CLACTON NORTH ELECTORAL DIVISION

John Bolton (Lab)

Natasha Osben (Green)

Andrew Pemberton (Reform)

Gina Placey (Tendring First)

Mike Skeels (Con)

Andy Wood (Ind)

CLACTON WEST ELECTORAL DIVISION

Sean Duffy (Lib)

Sheila Hammond (Lab)

Paul Honeywood (Con)

Andy Morgan (Reform)

Tracey Osben (Green)

Myriam Sohail (For Britain)

Andy White (Tendring First)

FRINTON & WALTON ELECTORAL DIVISION

Terry Allen (Tendring First)

Matthew Bensilum (Lib)

Susan Clutterbuck (Green)

Nic El-Safty (Lab)

Stephen Mayzes (Ind)

Mark Platt (Con)

HARWICH ELECTORAL DIVISION

Simon Banks (Lib)

Ricky Callender (Con)

Ivan Henderson (Lab)

TENDRING RURAL EAST ELECTORAL DIVISION

Jo Henderson (Lab)

Dan Land (Con)

Danny Mayzes (Ind)

Keith Pitkin (Lib)

Craig Sohail (For Britain)

Chris Southall (Green)

TENDRING RURAL WEST ELECTORAL DIVISION

Terry Barrett (Lib)

Ian Caruana (Workers Party)

Maria Fowler (Lab)

Carlo Guglielmi (Con)

Beverley Maltby (Green)

Here are the candiates hoping to secure wards in the Tendring by-election:

Eastcliff Ward

Andy Baker (Ind)

Danny Mayzes (Ind)

Mary Pitkin (Lib)

Mick Skeels (Con)

Rick Speller (Holland On Sea and Eastcliff Matters)

Simon Wigley (Lab)

WEST CLACTON & JAYWICK SANDS WARD

Brad Thompson (Ind)

Andy Wood (Ind)

Andy White (Tendring First)

James Machin (Lab)

Stuart Morgan (Lib)

Jane Nash (Con)

A full list of those standing in the elections can be found by visiting tendringdc.gov.uk/council/elections-voting/2021Polls.