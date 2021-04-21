KATIE PRICE has revealed she is engaged to beau Carl Woods who asked for special permission from her teenage son.

The happy couple shared snaps on their social media declaring their engagement after their whirlwind 10 month romance.

In the snap the posts the couple showed off Katie's huge diamond ring and hinted that she will be changing her surname for the first time ever.

READ MORE: Katie Price moves back into 'mucky mansion' in Sussex

READ MORE: Katie Price laughs at driving ban while behind the wheel

The mum-of-five is engaged to be married once more after ex-Love Island star Carl Woods, from Essex, popped the question.

Loading A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) View on Instagram

This isn't the former glamour model's first engagement and like before, she has signed a deal with OK! Magazine who will be publishing an exclusive interview with the couple.

In a sneak-peek ahead of the interview, Katie revealed that Carl had asked her mum, dad and even 15-year-old son Junior for permission to marry her.

She's been married three times before - to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler - but she's always kept her own surname.

Now Katie has revealed her excitement at becoming Mrs Woods as the couple go from strength to strength.

In an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine Katie said: "It's refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he'd look after me. I just love him."

It is public knowledge that the couple hope to have children together one day as they openly speak about it on their social media accounts.

Katie, 42, has five children - Harvey, Junior, Princess, Bunny and Jet - while Carl, 32, who instantly connected with kids, is yet to have children of his own.

Now engaged to be married both Katie and Carl have shared their joy with followers and fans alike as they look forward to starting this exciting new chapter in their lives.