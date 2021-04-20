Last week, non-essential stores, barbers, gyms and more reopened as the nation welcomed a significant milestone in the government's roadmap to lifting lockdown restrictions.

For the first time since early January, the hustle and bustle of bargain-hunting shoppers returned to city centres up across the UK, while hundreds of punters enjoyed their first haircut in months.

The next step in the government's plan to lift lockdown restrictions, Step 3, is now less than a month away, with further measures set to be eased from May 17, if coronavirus data at the time supports the move.

This is what you will be able to do from this date:

Most legal limits on meeting outdoors will be removed, though gatherings of 30 or more people will remain illegal

How many people can I meet?

The government hopes to ease limits on seeing friends and family "wherever possible" by "allowing people to decide on the appropriate level of risk for their circumstances".

Currently, people are allowed to meet in groups of up to six people, or two households of any size, in any outdoor area.

But the rule changes set to take place on May 17 will mean the vast majority of legal restrictions on meeting people outdoors will be lifted.

Gatherings of 30 people, however, will remain prohibited.

People are currently not allowed to meet with other households indoors, but this is also set to be updated.

After more than four months, people will be allowed to have groups of up to six people, or two households of any size, inside their home.

A government spokesman said they will "keep under review whether it is safe to increase this".

Social distancing measures will be reviewed

Can I hug my friends and family?

This could be one of the biggest changes set to come into effect from May 17, although the details are currently unconfirmed.

The government says that, no later than Step 3, it will "update the advice on social distancing between friends and family, including hugging".

However, a spokesman adds: "Until this point, people should continue to keep their distance from anyone not in their household or support bubble."

More guests will be allowed at weddings from May 17

Can I go to weddings, funeral and events?

From Step 3, up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions, wakes and funerals.

The government says this limit will also apply to other types of significant life events including bar mitzvahs and christenings.

Currently, in Step 2, up to 30 mourners can attend funerals and up to 15 people can go to weddings, receptions and commemorative events such as wakes.

People can finally enjoy a pint inside a pub

Can I go inside the pub?

In short, yes. This news will be welcome for many who have wrapped up warm to enjoy an al fresco pint in recent days.

But, under update Step 3 rules, patrons can take a seat inside their favourite drinking hole.

All pubs must have Covid-secure measures in place, and customers are required to order, eat and drink while seated, but there will be no substantial meal requirement and no curfews.

This will also be the case in other indoor hospitality venues such as restaurants.

Some fans will be allowed to return to football stadiums when lockdown rules are eased next month

Will I be able watch live sport or go to the theatre again?

In Step 2, introduced on April 12, we have been allowed to go to drive-in cinemas but sports stadiums and theatres have remained shut.

This is all due to change on May 17 with the introduction of Step 3.

Indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas and children’s play areas will open up, and some larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues will be allowed.

However, they can only have crowds of up to 1,000 people or be half-full, with whichever figure is lower prevailing.

Outdoor venues can welcome back far larger crowds of up to 4,000 people or half of their capacity - again, the lower figure will be adhered to.

In the largest outdoor seated venues, where crowds can be spread out, up to 10,000 people will be able to attend (or a quarter-full, whichever is lower).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

What else will happen in Step 3?

During Step 3 and Step 4, which is currently pencilled in to begin on June 21, the government will carry out a review of social distancing rules and "other long-term measures that have been put in place to cut transmission".

The results of this will be used to decide when guidance on face masks, the one metre distancing rule, working from home and other measures could be removed.

Working from home "should continue wherever possible until this review is complete".

The government's 'roadmap' plans will be decided by several factors, including the success of the UK vaccine rollout

Can the easing of lockdown rules be delayed?

The timings provided in the government's "roadmap" to lifting lockdown restrictions are dependent on several factors.

These are:

The vaccine deployment programme continuing successfully

Evidence showing vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths in those vaccinated

Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS

Assessment of the risks is not fundamentally changed by new Variants of Concern

The government has left at least five weeks between each step of the roadmap so changes in scientific data as a result of the easing of restrictions can be analysed for four weeks.

Then, one week’s advance notice of the restrictions that will be eased will be provided.

"Only when the government is sure that it is safe to move from one step to the next will the final decision be made," a spokesman said. The decision will be made based on the four factors listed above."