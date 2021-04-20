Boris Johnson is set to address the nation tonight to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister is expected to host a press conference at the usual time of 5pm inside the new Downing Street media room.

It will be the first briefing to be held in more than a week due to a period of national mourning following the death of Prince Philip.

The conference also comes off the back of the Government's decision to place India onto the travel 'red-list' - meaning only UK citizens can travel from India to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Here are four things the Prime Minister will likely address at tonight's press conference:

India variant

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs yesterday there had been more than 100 cases of a new Covid variant, which originated from India, found in the UK.

Scientists are trying to establish if the new variant is more transmissable or deadly, while Mr Hancock said mass testing would be carried out in areas where cases had been identified.

Mr Johnson is likely to provide an update on the investigation into the new variant and what it may mean for the easing of further lockdown rules.

Vaccine latest

Yesterday saw another milestone reached in the vaccination programme, with 10 million people in the UK having now had their first and second Covid jabs.

The Government is now asking the over 45s to book their first jab, and Mr Johnson will be keen to provide an update on when people below that age group may get their first dose.

Second doses are being prioritised in April due to an expected shortage in vaccines, however an average of 100,000 first doses are still being administered per day.

Read more:

Lockdown update

It's been more than a week now since shops reopened after the latest lockdown in England, with some retailers reporting record sales.

Changes have also seen hospitality services opened up outdoors, but some pubs and restaurants won't be able to reopen until the next easing of lockdown on May 17.

Mixing with other households inside could also be permitted from that date, meaning families could finally visit each other in their homes.

Many people will be keen to hear if the lockdown road map remains on course, and what, if any, may threaten the changes from happening.

European Super League

It's off topic, but there's no way the biggest story in football for years won't be mentioned at today's briefing.

Politicians across the board have condemned plans for a breakaway league which will see the top teams in England, Spain and Italy play in a new lucrative competition.

The Prime Minister has said he will show the "ludicrous" plans "the red card", while opposition parties have said they will back the Government should it step in and block the new league.

Mr Johnson was due to hold a meeting with officials from football’s governing bodies and fans' representatives this morning, so he will be asked to provide an update on the outcome of those talks and asked what can be done to stop the plans.