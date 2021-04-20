A PILOT and his son were left shocked after flying over a ferocious blaze which destroyed a house.

Fire crews from Colchester, Mersea, Tiptree, Witham, Maldon and Chelmsford were called to a house fire in Park Lane, Tolleshunt Knights, at about 1.30pm on Sunday.

On arrival, firefighters reported both the ground and first floor were completely alight.

Pilot James Lipinski, 39, was out flying with his eight-year-old son, Harry, in their two-seater light aircraft when he saw the fire.

James said: “We saw the fire for some miles actually. The place was only alight for ten to fifteen minutes or so.

“As we flew towards it, there was no-one else around and I was about to report it on air traffic.

“But since I looked, I saw a fire engine coming up the road.

“My son was snapping away on the photos while I was trying to circle over and keep away from the smoke.”

The Rayne residents, who set off from Rayne Hall Farm, said they were shocked to see a whole house alight.

Tolleshunt Knights fire House fire at Tolleshunt Knights. Photo - Harry Lipinski

“I’ve been flying for at least 14 years and I’ve seen a few things in my time,” he added.

“It’s quite unusual to see.

“My son’s been flying since he was two and a half.

“When I told him I sent the photos off, he said he was a bit worried like any child would be when they see a fire like this.

“It’s just amazing to see how quickly it took alight.”

As they fought the blaze, firefighters managed to establish a good water supply from a nearby large pond and using a high-volume pump, moved the water from the pond to the scene of the fire.

Eventually, the response was scaled back to three fire engines plus the aerial ladder platform and high-volume pump.

Crew continued to dampen down the area as the fire had spread into the insulation and wall cavities until about 7.30pm.

Incident commander Dan Kirk said: “The roof has collapsed and the house has been completely destroyed but thankfully everyone is safe with no injuries.”

An investigation was carried out and found the cause of the fire was accidental.