HAIRDRESSERS are finally open for business again after months of Government restrictions preventing stylists from cutting their clients' lockdown locks.

For those of you who still need to book up a haircut in Colchester, but are not sure which salon to selected, we have compiled a list of the top ten highest rated hairdressers in the town.

Voted for by customers, Google reviews gives people the chance to see real opinions from scores of clients so they can weigh up where to go next for their haircut.

Businesses can be rated between zero and five, with five being the highest rating.

These are ten of the best hairdressers in Colchester according to Google reviews:

The Workshop Hair Ltd, in Crouch Street - rating 5 stars

A review said: "Best hairdressers in town. Angie is just lush and her work speaks for itself. My hair is always so healthy after seeing her and looks incredible. She is usually very busy so book in advance."

Thomas Campbell Hairdressing, Crouch Street - rating 5 stars

A customer review said: "The team are so friendly and welcoming. Hayley does my hair and she is superb. Whatever style or colour you ask for, she listens and it always turns out even better than expected. You never feel like you are being rushed out of the door and she takes her time to make sure it’s exactly what you want - I cannot recommend her highly enough."

No1 Church Street, Colchester - rating 5 stars

A pleased customer said: "I have curly hair and was recommended to see Angela for a great haircut - and she has delivered exactly that time and time again."

Models Hair & Beauty, Pelham's Lane - rating 5 stars

A top review said: "Best haircut I’ve ever had."

Mango Hair Design, Crouch Street - rating 4.9 stars

One glowing review said: "Very professional, friendly and honest. Also the best hairdressers I have ever been to."

Divas Hair Salon, St John's Street - rating 4.9 stars

One client said: "Fabulous hair salon, always friendly helpful and professional. I always love my hair when I come here, definitely wouldn’t go anywhere else. Can’t recommend it enough."

The Cutting Room, Mile End Road - rating 4.9 stars

One customer said: "Been having a haircut here for over 15 years. They're always friendly and do a great job."

IDhairdressing, Priory Walk - rating 4.9 stars

A glowing review said: "Cannot fault this salon, lovely people and work to a very high standard."

Loui Hair Studio, North Station Road - rating 4.9 stars

A review said: "Had such a lovely experience here, and I love my haircut! Will definitely be my new regular place."

Fubar Hair Salon, Eld Lane - rating 4.8 stars

A review said: "I was nervous attending the salon because of Covid, but need not have worried. I felt reassured and comfortable, because of all the sensible measures Donna had put in place. She's always such a professional and gave me a wonderful haircut. Many thanks and to other staff too."

Do you think your hairdressers deserves to be on a list of the best in Colchester? Let us know in the comments.