ESSEX County Council has announced 14 additional Covid-19 self-testing kit collection points across the county.

In the coming week, more library collection points will open in addition to existing 20 that were launched last month.

This means there will be three sites in each of the 12 districts in Essex by May 4.

Library collection sites were launched with the aim of making asymptomatic testing more accessible, over the past month over 150,000 tests have been given out.

Director of Public Health at Essex County Council, Dr Mike Gogarty said: "It is really positive and reassuring to see that so many tests have already been distributed in such a short space of time, and that is testament to the residents of Essex doing the right thing and protecting others by making sure they are doing regular testing.

"As restrictions ease and people start to meet up with others outdoors, the need for people who aren’t showing symptoms to take part in regular testing is more vital than ever."

Additional Library Collection sites and the dates they will be operation from:

Hadleigh Library, 180 London Road, Hadleigh,

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9am - 5pm, Friday 9am-5.30pm & Saturday 9am-5pm

Wednesday 7th April

South Benfleet Library, 264 High Road, South Benfleet,

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9am-5pm

Wednesday 7th April

Wivenhoe Library, High Street, Colchester,

Tuesday 9am-5pm, Thursday 9am-5.30pm and Saturday 9am-2pm

Tuesday 20th April

West Mersea Library, High Street, West Mersea,

Tuesday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-5.30pm & Saturday 9am-2pm

Tuesday 20th April

Thaxted Library, 7 Town Street, Thaxted,

Tuesday 12pm-5pm, Friday & Saturday 9am - 2pm

Friday 23rd April

Wickham Bishops Library, School Road, Wickham Bishops,

Monday 9am-5pm, Wednesday & Saturday 9am-1pm

Wednesday 21st April

Ingatestone Library, Essex House, High Street, Ingatestone,

Monday 1pm-5.30pm, Wednesday & Saturday 9am-2pm

Thursday 22nd April

Shenfield Library, Hutton Road, Shenfield,

Monday - Wednesday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-5.30pm & Saturday 9am-5pm

Friday 23rd April

Trinity Row, South Woodham Ferrers, Chelmsford

Friday 23rd April

Tye Green Library, Bush Fair, Harlow,

Tuesday 2pm-5.30pm, Thursday 9am-5pm & Saturday 9am-3pm

Thursday 29th April

Chipping Ongar Library, The Pleasance, High Street, Chipping Ongar,

Tuesday 9am-5pm, Wednesday 9am-5.30pm, Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am - 3pm

Friday 30th April

Loughton Central Library , Traps Hill, Loughton,

Monday - Saturday 9am-5pm

Thursday 29th April

Rochford Library, 8 Roche Close, Rochford,

Tuesday 9am-5.30pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9am-5pm

Tuesday 4th May

Hockley Library, Southend Road, Hockley,

Tuesday & Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-5.30pm & Saturday 9am-5pm

Tuesday 4th May