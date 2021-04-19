A man who was rushed to hospital following a crash in Essex has died, police have announced.

A pedestrian and a car were involved in the incident at around 10am on Friday, April 16.

Police say the car failed to stop at the scene.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after the incident with what police described as 'life-threatening' injuries.

The force has now confirmed the man has died.

Detectives are looking to speak to the driver of the vehicle involved, a grey BMW 3 Series, which was found abandoned a short while later.

The incident happened in Farm Hill Road in Waltham Abbey and the car was found in Valley Close.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage of the vehicle, is also asked to please contact us."

Quote incident 309 of 16 April 16.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.