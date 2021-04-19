A SPECIALIST team of police officers conducted an informative talk with young people during which they explained the dangers of guns and knives.
Essex Police’s Firearms Support Unit spoke with teenagers and youth groups in Clacton last week as part of several weapons awareness presentations.
The initiative was arranged in collaboration with UTurn4Support, which is an organisation dedicated to steering young people away from a life of crime.
During the chats, the officers spoke about the dangers posed by weapons while also sharing their own experiences of dealing with people who carry guns and knives.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Our specialist firearms officers were in Clacton speaking to young people about the dangers around weapons.
“The officers shared some of their experiences of dealing with people who carry firearms and knives.”