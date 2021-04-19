POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of anti-social behaviour and domestic violence last month.
Essex Police officers operating across Tendring investigated a total of 382 incidents of anti-social behaviour throughout March.
The force also looked into 361 reports of domestic violence and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 183 times.
Officers also attended 56 mental health incidents and 49 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 54 reports of missing people
In total, Essex Police solved 141 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public 543 times.