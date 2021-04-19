A pub has had 250 no shows just days after reopening for the first time in months.

Prince Louis in Great Notley, Braintree had to turn people away as they were fully booked for the first few days back.

But as many as 250 guests failed to show up for their tables.

Pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen outdoors on April 12 as part of the second stage of lockdown easing.

Now the popular pub is urging anyone with a booking to cancel if they no longer plan to visit.

In a statement on Facebook, Prince Louis said: "250 - that's the number of guests we have had not show for bookings so far over the course of yesterday and today.

"Sadly we have turned many guests away this weekend as we were 'fully booked'

"Please can we ask in future that if you no longer wish to join us please cancel your booking - you can do this by giving us a call on 01376 328 777 or following the link on your booking confirmation email.

"Thank you, Claire, Aaron and Team Prince Louis."