Colchester Borough Council have been working with a range of partners, including the Our Colchester Business Improvement District (BID), to ensure you can visit Colchester High Street and other shopping areas across the borough with confidence as restrictions are lifted.

As well as giving you peace of mind that you can visit the town centre and the other main centres across the borough safely, they are also committed to helping the borough’s businesses bounce back from the impact of the lockdown as quickly as possible.

This includes airing a 30-second TV advert which showcases changes made in the high street to ensure residents and visitors can be safely welcomed back, implementing safety measures in neighbourhood shopping areas such as Dedham, Wivenhoe, Tiptree and West Mersea, new interactive signage, and support for local businesses to ensure they have the appropriate safety measures in place.

This builds on key safety measures already in place including several hand sanitiser stations, increased street cleaning, and the presence of Covid Marshalls, Neighbourhood Wardens and BID ambassadors in the town.

Much of this activity is being funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) - Reopening High Streets Safely Fund. This fund is providing £50 million to councils across England to support the safe reopening of high streets and other commercial areas.

And you can play your part too in keeping our community safe, by respecting social distancing, being kind and considerate to give each other space, regularly sanitising your hands, wearing a face covering in shops, and supporting our local businesses as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The council look forward to welcoming you back to the High Street safely.

Shop Safe. Shop Local.