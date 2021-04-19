RESIDENTS have been left shocked after a ferocious blaze destroyed a house.

Fire crews from Colchester, Mersea, Tiptree, Witham, Maldon and Chelmsford were called to a house fire in Park Lane, Tolleshunt Knights at around 1.30pm over the weekend (April 18).

On arrival firefighters reported that both the ground and first floor of the detached home were completely alight.

Tolleshunt Knights fire House fire at Tolleshunt Knights. Photo - Harry Lipinski

After a few hours, firefighters established a good water supply from a nearby large pond and, using a high-volume pump, moved the water from the pond to the incident site.

Tolleshunt Knights fire House fire at Tolleshunt Knights. Photo - Harry Lipinski

Eventually, the incident has now been scaled back to three fire engines plus the aerial ladder platform and high-volume pump.

Crew continued to dampen down the area as the fire had spread into the insulation and wall cavities until around 7.30pm.

Tolleshunt Knights fire House fire at Tolleshunt Knights. Photo - Essex Fire

Incident Commander Dan Kirk said: “The roof has collapsed, and the house has been completely destroyed, but thankfully everyone is safe with no injuries.”

House fire at Tolleshunt Knights. Photo - Maldon Fire Station

Officers will carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire as soon as it is possible.

House fire at Tolleshunt Knights. Photo - Maldon Fire Station

Pilot James Lipinski was out flying with his son Harry when he saw the fire overhead, and they took a few photos before emergency services arrived.