THIS coronavirus heat map shows the number of active Covid cases in each part of Essex

The latest data from the Covid Symptom Study, an app which tracks people with coronavirus symptoms in the UK, suggests 30,445 people are currently predicted to have symptomatic Covid in the UK.

Of that figure, an estimated 507 people current have the virus in Essex.

The figures were taken during a 14-day period from March 29 to April 12.

Of all the boroughs in Essex, Basildon by far has the highest number of estimated active cases with 181 from a total of 2,334 contributors.

The Essex borough nearest to Basildon in figures is Braintree with just 46 cases.

The area of Essex with the lowest number of estimated cases is Maldon with just 11 from 1,367 contributors.

The full figures for Essex are as follows with the number of estimated cases followed by the number of contributors in each region-