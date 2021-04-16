Essex’s MPs have voted against plans which could have seen serial domestic abuse and stalking perpetrators put on a national register.

Ministers have reversed several changes made by peers to landmark domestic abuse reforms.

The House of Lords had backed a Domestic Abuse Bill amendment to flag, track and target repeat perpetrators and stalkers.

Under the change made in the Lords, culprits would have been put on the violent and sex offender register and subjected to monitoring and management through the Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements.

This would have meant that repeat offenders of domestic abuse would have their identities stored on a criminal database and monitored, to ensure existing and potentially future victims are protected from offenders and to manage offenders.

But MPs voted 351 to 226, to strip the amendment from the Bill.

The amendment was supported by the majority of Opposition parties in Parliament, but the Conservative Government rejected it, with only two of its MPs defying the party whips.

Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins said while everyone was agreed on its objective, the Government “had concerns” about how it would work.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Home Affairs Committee, said there are too many cases of “awful crimes” against women where the perpetrator has committed offences before, including murder.

She told MPs: “Perhaps other stalking offences, harassment, repeated domestic abuse or violence, moving from one victim to another, sometimes from one town to another, sometimes from one region to another, finding someone new to control and to abuse, and someone else whose life they can destroy.”

How did Essex MPs vote?

In favour of stripping the amendment

Robert Halfon (Harlow)

James Cleverly (Braintree)

Alex Burghart (Brentwood and Ongar)

Rebecca Harris (Castle Point)

Vicky Ford (Chelmsford)

Giles Watling (Clacton)

Will Quince (Colchester)

Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex)

John Whittingdale (Maldon)

Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford)

Kemi Badenoch (Saffron Walden)

Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock)

David Amess (Southend West)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock)

Priti Patel (Witham)

Did not vote