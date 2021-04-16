A date has been confirmed for the full inquest into the death of TV star and businessman Mick Norcross.

The hearing will be held on July 22 at Essex Coroners Court in Chelmsford.

Mr Norcross, the father of The Only Wat Is Essex star Kirk Norcross, was best known as the owner of the celebrity nightspot the Sugar Hut in Brentwood.

An opening into the inquest held in February heard how the TV star was found dead in the basement of his home in Bulphan by police and medics, on January 21.

Mr Norcross first appeared on Towie in 2011 during the show's second series - and his son Kirk, 32, was part of the original cast.

He was also known for the development of The Grand Hotel in Leigh.

Gemma Collins, James Argent, Lauren Goodger and Mario Falcone were among the current and former stars of the reality TV show who paid tribute to Mr Norcross on social media, following his death in January.

He left the show in 2013, saying the venue's prominent place in the show had damaged its brand.