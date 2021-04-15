CARE home staff will be required by law to receive a coronavirus vaccination under plans by the Government - as figures reveal nearly a quarter of workers in Essex have not had a first dose.

A five-week consultation on mandatory jabs has been launched following concerns about whether enough carers have been vaccinated to stop the virus spreading to residents.

But the move has provoked criticism from trade union Unison which said mandatory vaccinations could "backfire" and lead to a staffing shortage.

Across Essex, 9,555 out of 12,406 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by April 11, according to latest NHS figures - meaning 23 per cent have not had a jab.

The unvaccinated proportion has reduced slightly from four weeks previously, when it was 26 per cent.

And the area is still not meeting recommendations from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies which state four in five staff need to be vaccinated to provide a minimum level of protection against outbreaks.

However, Tall Trees Care Home, in Colchester, which is run by Care UK, said nearly 90 per cent of its staff have been vaccinated.

A statement from Care UK said: "Around 86 per cent of our colleagues have now been vaccinated and this number is growing every day as access to the vaccine improves.

"We have recently implemented a new recruitment policy to ensure all new joiners are vaccinated before they start work – an approach which has been welcomed by those who are keen to build a career with us.

"Our number one priority remains the safety and wellbeing of everyone living and working in our care homes."

St Fillans Care Home, in Colchester, said it is currently undertaking crucial risk assessment and making necessary arrangements to accommodate people's visit.

The home said it started retesting its residents for coronavirus on Wednesday.

It added: "Our team members are tested weekly in line with Government Guidance and we are pleased to confirm all results have been negative."

The percentage of staff to have been vaccinated has not been confirmed yet.

Across the East of England, 31 per cent of eligible care home workers had not been vaccinated by April 11.

Let us know by taking our poll below.