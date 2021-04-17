WITH the easing of lockdown more Colchester restaurants and cafes are reopening to serve their food outside or offer a takeaway service.
But just how clean are the eateries in our area?
Here is a list of the ten latest places in the Colchester area to be awarded with a five-star hygiene score by local councils:
- Pizzatown, New Road, Tiptree
- The Bell Inn, The Street, Feering
- Mumma Cakes, Van Dyck Road, Colchester
- Burgers, Wings and Ribs, North Hill, Colchester
- John's Fish Bar, Iceni Way, Colchester
- Truckin Delicious, Layer Road, Colchester
- White Label Detroit Pizza, The Commons, Colchester
- Muffin Break, Red Lion Yard, Colchester
- Hong Kong Chef, Stanway, Colchester
- Obscene Waffle Co, Midway Road, Colchester
A statement from Scores on the Door, which published the ratings, said: "Never underestimate how useful it is to know the 'scores on the doors'
"We worked with the Food Standards Agency to standardise the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in 2011, which helps the public decide where to eat out, or buy food.
"The ratings provide clear data about hygiene standards achieved at the last inspection. Businesses are awarded a score of 0-5.
"Food Standards Scotland operates a Pass or Improvement required scheme with an additional Eat Safe award for those which exceed legal standards.
"Inspections are carried out regularly by a Environmental Health Officer from the business's local council."
Details can be viewed at scoresonthedoors.org.uk.