AN Asperger's champion who has featured on The Undateables on Channel 4 and an autistic trainer will be the key-note speakers at a charity's annual conference.

Autism Anglia, based in Colchester, is charity which supports autistic adults, children and their families.

It holds a conference every year to help autistic people or those who know or work alongside them, with practical advice and guidance from autism specialists.

This year's conference will be held virtually via Zoom on June 7 and June 8.

The theme for this year’s conference is employability as the charity works with many organisations to support transitioning into work.

It has recently been reported that young people with special educational needs and disabilities leave education with only a 5.9 per cent chance of securing paid employment.

Kate Hancock, chief executive at Autism Anglia said: “It is so important that employers understand autism and the ways it presents.

“Autism affects everybody differently and if employers can work to support their autistic employees and realise how much they can bring to the workplace, it will benefit everyone.

“Autism Anglia delivers bespoke training to many employers across East Anglia and the positive feedback received by our expert trainers is phenomenal.

“Simple adjustments to the interview process and the workplace can ensure autistic employees feel supported and can improve mental health and productivity.”

The charity has a variety of expert speakers to cover a range of topics from tackling discrimination to bridging the gap between education and employment.

The two key-note speakers, Dean Beadle and Alex Manners are widely known public speakers who will be sharing knowledge from an autistic perspective.

Dean Beadle is an autistic speaker, trainer and singer who has toured the UK for more than 14 years to share his experiences of being autistic.

Through his humorous and insightful speeches Dean outlines his positive outlook on being autistic, and challenges negative public attitudes.

Alex Manners is an Asperger's champion, public speaker, presenter and author.

Alex has talked about his Asperger's on radio and television, published a book call 'That’s Not Right! My Life Living with Asperger’s' and featured on The Undateables on Channel 4.

He now presents talks on 'My Life Living with Asperger's' to many companies, law firms, schools and universities.

Speakers will also be covering topics including ways to make the workplace more accessible, how to support employees with autism, Personal Independence Payments and working and how individuals can better showcase their employability.

The speakers will help autistic adults and parents to consider options and opportunities that are available.

Tickets for the conference are on sale now from autism-anglia.org.uk.