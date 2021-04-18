Finding a parking space can be hard enough without worrying about restrictions that might come with it.

Do you know the difference between double and single yellow lines? Can you park in a permit area without a permit?

To make things simple here are 18 places you absolutely cannot park:

Is it illegal for someone to park outside my house?

Bad news for residents, but good for drivers, it is legal to park outside someone's house, providing the vehicle isn't blocking a driveway or a wheel is over a dropped kerb.

What about people parking on my driveway without permission?

It would be pretty strange for someone to park on your driveway without your permission and technically it is classed as trespassing.

But this is a civil, not a criminal offence and therefore police won't view it as a top priority.

What if a vehicle is blocking my driveway?

Councils are also to issue fines if a car blocks your driveway and vehicles can also be ticketed, even if they aren't fully blocking it.

According to the RAC, these are the places you should not park