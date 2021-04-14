A MAN has been sentenced to four years in prison after a fatal collision.

Steven Lee, 38, of Willingale Road was was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (April 13).

Lee had previously pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but a jury unanimously found him guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard that Lee had left a car wash on South Street at around 3.30pm on April 8 2018.

He was driving in the direction of Freeport shopping village when he claimed to lose control of his Audi R8 and mounted the kerb.

He collided with 29-year-old Ryan Lynch, who had been walking on the pavement.

Ryan was taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition.

He died a week later from his injuries.

South Street, Braintree

Judge Simon Mayo QC said Mr Lynch suffered catastrophic injuries from which he never recovered.

Sentencing Mr Lee Judge Mayo said: “The vehicle you were driving was extremely powerful. The privilege of owning such a powerful vehicle carries with it the responsibility to handle it with care.

“You took away a young life.

“No sentence will remove the pain and I hope that the family will understand that any sentence I impose on you is not a reflection of Ryan’s life.”

Following his death, Ryan’s parents, Tony and Karen Lynch led tributes to their son saying they will “miss him very much”.

In a statement they said: “Ryan was a dearly loved son, brother, uncle, partner and truly was a great friend to anyone who knew him.

“He enjoyed travelling, keeping fit, cycling, archery, cinema and anything to do with Star Wars and Marvel.

Detective Constable Alan Lamb, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for Ryan’s loved ones, and I’d like to praise them for their dignity throughout the investigation and this trial.

“Ryan was clearly beloved and I know he’s still missed terribly by everyone who knew him.”

Mr Lee will serve half of his sentence in custody before being released on licence.