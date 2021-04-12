A MAN in his 60s has died after a crash which saw a car leave the road in Little Waltham.

Essex Police were called to Essex Regiment Way in the village by ambulance service colleagues at 1.45pm this afternoon.

A car left the road and despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver, a man in his 60s from Thaxted, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been information.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash.

Read more:

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A spokesman said: "If you witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage of the white Audi A1 driving prior to leaving the road, please call our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

"The incident number is 601 of Monday 12 April.

"The road will reopen at around 6pm this evening."