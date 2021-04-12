Costa Coffee will mark a special anniversary by offering customers in Essex hot-drinks for just 50p.
From tomorrow until Thursday, April 15, registered Costa Coffee Club mobile app users, who scan the app when they purchase any hot drink at a participating Costa Coffee store, will receive their drink for just 50p.
It forms part of Costa's 50th anniversary celebrations.
Customers can choose from a range of drinks, including the favourite handcrafted oat milk Flat-White, Costa Coffee’s signature Hot Chocolate and the limited-edition Toffee Spiced Latte.
Customers can also take up the offer if they are using either a Costa Coffee Drive-Thru or using Click and Collect via the Costa Coffee mobile app.
A Costa Coffee spokesman said: “We are delighted to continue our 50th birthday celebrations by bringing Costa Coffee fans this amazing offer of any barista-made hot drink for just 50p.
“We know it’s been a tough start to 2021 for many and we want to bring some joy to our customers this Spring, especially at a time when lockdown restrictions are easing, and we now have an opportunity to catch up with friends and family.”