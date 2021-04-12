Parts of Essex have woken up to a dusting of snow as pub gardens prepare to welcome back punters after more than three months.

Heavy snow showers and freezing overnight temperatures mean it will be a chilly return to some people's local.

The Essex Weather Centre said the overnight showers have left a small covering of the white stuff in places, with a dusting seen in areas such as Colchester and Stansted.

And forecasters have warned there could be some more sleet and snow on the way again today.

Couple of heavy snow showers around at the moment, these perhaps leaving temporary accumulations in places. Small risk of thunder as well. — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) April 11, 2021

Looking ahead to Monday, the weather centre said: "Becoming cloudy for a time this morning with perhaps a little rain or sleet in places.

"Brighter skies developing for the afternoon with some sunshine. Still rather cold."

The Met Office has also warned of "short-lived sleet and snow" across the East of England today.

Read more:

Temperatures are expected to climb to around 9c and 10c, but will drop off to around 6c by 8pm this evening.

Overnight temperatures are expected to plummet as low as -1c.

The Met Office's forecast for the week ahead suggests it will remain largely dry, with spells of sunshine mixed with cloud.

Temperatures will remain at 10c by day but will continue to drop to around 1c overnight.