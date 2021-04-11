OFFICERS from Braintree helped recover three suspected stolen dogs from an address in Hertfordshire.

Following up on information from the public, Braintree officers obtained a search warrant for an address in the neighbouring county.

With the assistance of officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary, three suspected stolen dogs were seized.

They have been taken to a safe place whilst further enquiries are made by officers.

A spokesman for Essex Police Braintree said: "None of the dogs are believed to be stolen from Essex but they are now safe and well."