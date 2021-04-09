PRINCE Philip was a frequent visitor to north Essex both as escort to the Queen and in his own right.

Each time he visited, he won praise for his dignity and easy manner.

The Duke first visited Colchester in 1958 alongside the Queen.

He also visited the Essex and Suffolk Gliding Club Airfield in June 1998 as patron of the British Gliding Association.

The Duke accepted an invitation to cut the ribbon to open the new £100,000 hangar in Wormingford.

He also took a tour of the clubhouse and asked for an impromptu display of gliding.

The prince had arrived at Wormingford by helicopter and was met by Lord Lieutenant of Essex Lord Braybrooke, David Rex, chairman of Essex County Council and Colchester mayor David Cannon.

The Duke asked about the Colchester mayoral chain and said he thought it was impressive.

Flag-waving crowds lined the streets in November 2004 when the Duke accompanied the Queen on visits to Harwich and Colchester.

Spectators stood six deep along the route and waved flags and clapped as the car carrying the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh stopped outside Williams and Griffin.

The couple walked along the road receiving posies and gifts from the crowd.

The former Royal Naval officer had a lifelong love of the sea and among his many roles, he was patron of the Royal Burnham Yacht Club.