A brand-new shop will be opening at Braintree Village as shops are allowed to open for the first time in months.

Luxury fashion brand Armani will be welcome customers to its new store for the first time on Monday (April 12).

The grand opening coincides with the reopening of all non-essential shops as part of the next phase of lockdown lifting.

Read more:

The opening of the shop will bring eight new jobs to the village.

The new store, which will be situated next to Polo Ralph Lauren, follow the opening of 11 new stores at Braintree Village last year, including Timberland, Calvin Klein and Crew Clothing Company.

Braintree Village Centre Director Josef O’Sullivan commented: “To be welcoming a brand like Armani to Braintree Village as we open our doors in line with Government guidelines on 12th April is something we’re incredibly proud of.

"We have no doubt that our guests will love our new addition and we look forward to welcoming everyone back safely."

Earlier this week Braintree Village announce new safety measures ahead of their reopening, read more here.