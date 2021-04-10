Only one area in Essex saw females have a higher driving test pass rate than males last year.
Data released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency shows males pipped females when it came to passing their practical tests in all areas of the county, except in Brentwood.
52.5 per cent of women taking their test passed in the area, compared to 52.4 per cent of men.
The figures cover the period between April 2020 and March 2021 and shows there were significantly fewer driving tests carried out across the county due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There was an 11 per cent gap in the male and female pass rates in Clacton, where nearly seven in ten men taking their test passed.
The pass rate difference between men and women was nearly nine per cent in Tilbury, eight per cent in Basildon and seven per cent in Colchester.
Here is a breakdown of the figures for both males and females who took their driving tests at each centre in Essex last year:
Basildon
Male tests conducted: 482
Male’s who passed their test: 259
Pass rate: 53.7%
Female tests conducted: 534
Females who passed their test: 243
Pass rate: 45.5%
Brentwood
Male tests conducted: 374
Male’s who passed their test: 196
Pass rate: 52.4%
Female tests conducted: 335
Females who passed their test: 176
Pass rate: 52.5%
Chelmsford
Male tests conducted: 1,002
Males who passed their test: 572
Pass rate: 57.1%
Female tests conducted: 1,030
Females who passed their test: 560
Pass rate: 54.4%
Clacton
Male tests conducted: 110
Males who passed their test: 77
Pass rate: 70%
Female tests conducted: 156
Females who passed their test: 93
Pass rate: 59.6%
Colchester
Male tests conducted: 636
Males who passed their test: 372
Pass rate: 58.5%
Female tests conducted: 638
Females who passed their test: 327
Pass rate: 51.3%
Southend
Male tests conducted: 573
Males who passed their test: 323
Pass rate: 56.4%
Female tests conducted: 628
Females who passed their test: 347
Pass rate: 55.3%
Tilbury
Male tests conducted: 621
Males who passed their test: 310
Pass rate: 49.9%
Female tests conducted: 679
Females who passed their test: 276
Pass rate: 40.6%
