Only one area in Essex saw females have a higher driving test pass rate than males last year.

Data released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency shows males pipped females when it came to passing their practical tests in all areas of the county, except in Brentwood.

52.5 per cent of women taking their test passed in the area, compared to 52.4 per cent of men.

The figures cover the period between April 2020 and March 2021 and shows there were significantly fewer driving tests carried out across the county due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was an 11 per cent gap in the male and female pass rates in Clacton, where nearly seven in ten men taking their test passed.

The pass rate difference between men and women was nearly nine per cent in Tilbury, eight per cent in Basildon and seven per cent in Colchester.

Here is a breakdown of the figures for both males and females who took their driving tests at each centre in Essex last year:

Basildon

Male tests conducted: 482

Male’s who passed their test: 259

Pass rate: 53.7%

Female tests conducted: 534

Females who passed their test: 243

Pass rate: 45.5%

Brentwood

Male tests conducted: 374

Male’s who passed their test: 196

Pass rate: 52.4%

Female tests conducted: 335

Females who passed their test: 176

Pass rate: 52.5%

Chelmsford

Male tests conducted: 1,002

Males who passed their test: 572

Pass rate: 57.1%

Female tests conducted: 1,030

Females who passed their test: 560

Pass rate: 54.4%

Clacton

Male tests conducted: 110

Males who passed their test: 77

Pass rate: 70%

Female tests conducted: 156

Females who passed their test: 93

Pass rate: 59.6%

Colchester

Male tests conducted: 636

Males who passed their test: 372

Pass rate: 58.5%

Female tests conducted: 638

Females who passed their test: 327

Pass rate: 51.3%

Southend

Male tests conducted: 573

Males who passed their test: 323

Pass rate: 56.4%

Female tests conducted: 628

Females who passed their test: 347

Pass rate: 55.3%

Tilbury

Male tests conducted: 621

Males who passed their test: 310

Pass rate: 49.9%

Female tests conducted: 679

Females who passed their test: 276

Pass rate: 40.6%