A POPULAR fish and chip shop has been voted one of the best mobile units in the country.

Flitch and Chips in Dunmow was voted in the top ten best mobile fish and chip units in the UK by Fry Magazine.

Shops and mobile units were marked during an unannounced visit on over 40 aspects of their business, from the quality of the food and customer service to their social media presence and their Covid practices.

But of course the food remained the main focus, with the flakiness of the fish, the crispiness of the chips and the crunch of the batter assessed.

Even despite the challenges and restrictions posed over the last year, standards didn't slip with the benchmark set at 92 per cent for mobiles- the highest in the awards history.

10 Best Mobile Fish & Chip Units

Cod’s & Rockers, Tadley, Hampshire

Flitch & Chips, Flitch Green and Dunmow, Essex

Go Fish & Chips, West Berkshire

Howe & Co Van 66, Little Horwood, Buckinghamshire

Howe & Co Van 22, Little Horwood, Buckinghamshire

Mobile Chip Shop, Leicester & Nottingham

Shappy Wheels, Shap, Cumbria

Tony's On The Go, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire

Trish & Chips, Telford, Shropshire

Tropics Two, Dersingham, Norfolk

Commenting on this year’s awards, Reece Head, competition organiser, says: “Without doubt, the last 12 months have been tough for fish and chip operators and many will not have dealt with this level of crisis management before.

“Allowed to operate during the pandemic, there was a lot they had to implement in a very short space of time to operate in a Covid safe manner.

"Many takeaways had to flip their businesses to click and collect and delivery, serve at the door, introduce card payments and work in much smaller teams.

"Likewise, mobile units introduced pre-orders and added new routes and additional vans to keep the nation fed.

“During a time of uncertainty, these operators have helped maintain a sense of normality. They’ve been at the heart of their communities, with a smile on their faces and hot food in their hands.

"And the fact that we’ve had our highest pass mark ever is testament to their hard work and dedication, and we would like to congratulate each and every one."