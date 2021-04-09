CAPTAIN Tom’s family has pledged to celebrate his life by encouraging residents to take part in a new challenge in his honour.

The Captain Tom 100 is an event which can be based around the number 100 and can take place at any point over the Captain Tom’s birthday weekend this month.

Working with Mid and North East Essex Mind, supporters of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part between April 30 and May 3.

The challenge could be anything from walking 100 steps to scoring 100 goals or baking 100 cakes.

Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said: “We are so grateful for the incredible support we have received since my father started his record-breaking fundraising walk and that his message of hope was shared with the world.

Captain Tom was very proud to be able to leave behind the growing legacy of his foundation.

“We know he would love the idea of inviting everyone to get involved and share their Captain Tom 100."

Once supporters have chosen their challenge, they can fundraise or donate to Mid and North East Essex Mind, set up a special ‘Captain Tom 100’ online fundraising page and share their 100 on social media, using #CaptainTom100.

Mind spokesperson Jenny MacPherson said: “We are really excited to launch this challenge in partnership with the Captain Tom Foundation and other charities all across the UK.

“It’s a great way to get involved and help support a local charity, while at the same time celebrating the fantastic achievements of Captain Sir Tom.”

Visit mnessexmind.org/captain-tom-100-challenge.