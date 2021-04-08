WITH pubs getting ready to welcome customers back next week, members of the public are still expected to know what the rules will be.

The Government will be moving onto the second step of its lockdown roadmap, which includes the reopening of non-retail businesses and the hospitality sector.

Beer gardens across England will open up in time for the good weather so we have put together some information on what you need to know.

Who can I go with?

You can meet in a group of six or a larger group of any size from up to two households outdoors.

This includes private outdoor spaces, such as gardens, and other outdoor public places.

Can I go inside the pub?

Hospitality venues will be able to open for outdoor service from April 12 but pubgoers will not be inside until mid-May, provided we are on schedule.

Do I need to buy food with my drink?

There will be no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcohol, and no curfew.

The requirement to eat and drink while seated will remain.

What are the safety precautions?

Customers will be asked to observe social distancing rules.

The pub staff will ask every customer or visitor aged 16 and over to check in to the venue on the NHS Test and Trace app or provide contact details.

How do pubs feel about April 12?

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, welcomed the news and said the first pint back in the beer garden is going to be a special moment for many across the country.

However, the group is hoping the reopening schedule will be on time for pubs to begin recovering.

She said: “We expect 40 per cent of pubs, some 15,000 in England, to reopen from April 12.

“Those that do open have invested a lot in ensuring customers are both comfortable and safe, making the most of the pub beer garden.

“With so many pubs still not opening though, it’s crucial the Government sticks to its roadmap and allows pubs to reopen indoors from May 17 and without any restrictions at all from June 21.