A hotline for workers at Amazon has been set up do they can report "poor treatment and working practices."

Unite said workers are being urged to report concerns using their hotline.

It has launched a campaign "Action on Amazon", which is demanding a "new deal" for staff who are losing out to the firm's "enormous profits".

Campaigners are expected to meet today across the south east to mark the start of the campaign.

The union, which says workers have worked against a backdrop of reports of poor working conditions, claims Amazon staff are unable to "gain a collective voice" over concerns.

Unite has opened a confidential whistle-blowing hotline for Amazon workers

The campaign is demanding a new deal for Amazon workers, including a union and a greater share of the firm's profits.

The union claims the company almost doubled its profit in 2020 compared to 2019, and alleges having received reports by Amazon employees of poor working conditions.

However, Amazon insists it offers "excellent" pay, benefits, and opportunities, and has praised its staff for the "critical role" they have been playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon employees nationwide are now being given the opportunity by Unite to confidentially raise issues of concern free from reprisals if they need to.

Unite executive officer Sharon Graham said: “Calls are growing for a new deal for Amazon workers.

“This corporate giant has made billions off the backs of workers."

An Amazon spokesperson said: “The fact is we already offer our employees excellent pay, excellent benefits and excellent opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment.

"Our competitive wages start at £9.70 or £10.80 per hour, depending on location, and we’d encourage anyone to compare this to the wages and benefits offered by other retailers.

"We’re proud to have created 10,000 new permanent roles across the UK in 2020, taking our total permanent UK workforce to more than 40,000.

"Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon."

Amazon added it respects employees’ rights to join, form or not to join a union or other lawful organisation and that within the Amazon workforce, employees receive daily conversations and direct engagement as part of its work culture.