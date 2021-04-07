A UNIQUE jumble sale ideal for boating fanatics will take place later this month at a new location.
The North Essex Boat Jumble 2021 will this year be held on New Flat Field in Horsley Cross.
The event, near Clacton Road, will give boat lovers the opportunity to buy items for their beloved vessels.
They can also try their luck at selling their boat or either opt to purchase a new one.
Hot food and drink stalls and toilets will also be onsite and coronavirus precautions will be in place.
The North Essex Boat Jumble will take place on April 25 from 9am until 3pm,
Entrance on the day costs £5 for adults and children under 15 can attend for free.
To book a boat space, trade stand or private pitch email nigel@garden-shows.com or call 07802 282193.
For more information visit facebook.com/Boatjumblenorthessex.