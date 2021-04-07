TWO inspirational youngsters have raised more than £4,000 for the doctors and nurses who cared for their late dad.

Wayne Legate tragically died back in February following a long battle with coronavirus.

Mr Legate had been treated at the ICU unit at Broomfield Hospital.

Son's Ethan, 11, and Ollie, eight, have taken it upon themselves to raise money for the unit as a way of saying thank you to the staff who treated their father.

The boys helped set up a JustGiving page and instead of buying flowers, kindly asked family and friends to donate to Broomfield ICU in recognition of all what the unit did to care for their Dad.

Within three days of launching the fundraiser, the page had almost reached an astonishing £2,000 - eight higher than the £250 target.

And with donations flooding in, Ethan and Ollie have eventually raised a whopping £4,200.

The money will be handed to the Mid and South Essex Hospitals Charity, with a spokesman adding: "Thank you Ethan and Ollie for your phenomenal fundraising efforts; it is a brilliant achievement and one to be very proud of.

"The money raised in loving memory of Wayne Legate will make a big difference to the ICU at Broomfield, benefitting both staff and patients in the future."