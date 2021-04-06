Airport bosses said they are "hugely disappointed" that no announcements have been made for a return to travel.

The Manchester Airport Group (MAG), which runs Stansted Airport, said the travel industry has been the second hardest hit during the pandemic.

On Monday, Boris Johnson confirmed the next stage of lockdown lifting in England will take place from Monday (April 12).

It means all shops, gyms and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen in a week's time, while pubs and restaurants can serve food outside.

Although MAG welcome the news they said it is "hugely disappointing that the proposed framework includes no provision for a return to restriction-free travel, either now or in the future when the conditions are judged to be appropriate."

A spokesperson said: "MAG welcomes the government’s desire to see international travel resume as soon as possible, and that it is still working hard to make May 17 the day when people can begin travelling overseas again.

"Throughout this crisis, the travel industry has recognised the need for measures to prevent the spread of the virus, and to respond to the emergence of new variants of concern, both in the UK and abroad.

"Aviation has been the sector hardest hit by the pandemic, and its revival is key to the UK’s wider economic recovery. It supports more than one million jobs, helps British businesses to become global success stories and enables families to stay in touch and enjoy hard-earned holidays abroad.

"It is vital that all those who rely on aviation - for holidays, employment or trade - can see a full roadmap to normality, as is the case with every other sector of the economy.

"The government must now focus on restoring consumer confidence, providing clarity for travellers and opening up access to more destinations as quickly as possible.

"We will continue working with the government and our industry partners to keep these measures under review, with the ultimate objective of removing restrictions altogether."