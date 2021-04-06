A SECTION of the A12 will be closed for four nights for resurfacing works.
The northbound carriageway from Junction 27, A133 Spring Lane, to Junction 29, Ardleigh Crown, is closing between 8pm and 4am tonight.
The closure will be enforced between those two times until Friday.
Highways England has set up a diversion via the A133 and Ipswich Road to rejoin the A12 at Junction 29.
Some planned roadworks closures tonight:— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) April 6, 2021
2000-0600#M4 east J10-J8/9#A12 north J27 - J29#M11 north J7 - J8#A11 Both Directions #Snetterton - #Thetford
2200-0530
M4 west J1-3 and also J5-J6
More information on all closures: https://t.co/z1P4bTNSkX#WeAreWorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/XcxEmexRjN
