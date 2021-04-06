Here are the top tips for tonight's race meet at Chelmsford City Racecourse, courtesy of Betfair.

5pm

The 5pm looks a weak maiden and STATE SECRETARY showed plenty on his promising debut at Kempton to take this. That race was back in November and he has subsequently been gelded, but the horse he finished second to (beaten four lengths) has since bolted up by big margin in Meydan.

He came from further back than the winner, and indeed the third, but made up plenty of ground up the inside from 3f out. He wasn't given a hard race either.

Stepping up to 1m will certainly suit down the line and this half-brother to the yard's Toormore should be well up to landing this.

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Weight: 9st 0lbs

Age: 3

SBK: 4/7

6.30pm

Apologies for another short one at 1.9 with MADEEH, but he's in such good heart that it's hard to leave him out of a multiple bet at the moment.

He scored with a bit in hand at Newcastle last time (his fourth win on the spin there), and he overcame a slow pace early to come from last to first to sweep to victory. The new trip will suit today too as he goes up to 1m6f.

Up 5lb, trainer Phil Kirby has booked Benoit De La Sayette (BDLS) with his 7lb so it's a wise move picking this easier race as the horse held an entry on Saturday at Musselburgh.

Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Weight: 9st 7lbs

Age: 5

SBK: 5/6