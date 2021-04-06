KIND-HEARTED youngsters used colour and creativity to put smiles on faces at a residential care home.

Children from Busy Bees Day Nursery, in Stanway, designed and painted beautiful cards and pictures for elderly people living at New Copford Place.

Generous parents also donated chocolate eggs to show everyone was thinking of them over Easter.

Senior centre director Gina Curry said: “Even though we’re starting to come out of lockdown, we know the residents went such a long time without visitors.

“We wanted to make them smile and for them to know we’re thinking of them.

“This goes for the staff, too, who have worked so hard over this time, caring for everyone.”

Reality choc - youngsters take stock of the delicious chocolate donated by parents. Marcie-Mae Etheridge is being held by Ashley Marsh, along with (from left) Meaghan Price, Leo Boot and Sophie Kelly

What a tree-t - Eloise King and Thomas Coates decorating the Easter tree at Busy Bees Day Nursery, in Stanway

Chick this out - little ones have a special Easter message for the residents at New Copford Place. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Harry Kligerman, Eliza Atkinson, Elliott Purcell, Mila-Rose Mayatt and Stanley Arthurs. Front: Freyja Drake, Henry

Feaster your eyes on this - Meaghan Price with the mountain of eggs donated by parents for residents at New Copford Place

So sweet - Rosie Heppleston adds her egg to the donation mountain at Busy Bees Day Nursery

Branching out - Thomas Coates is busy decorating an Easter tree

