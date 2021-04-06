KIND-HEARTED youngsters used colour and creativity to put smiles on faces at a residential care home.
Children from Busy Bees Day Nursery, in Stanway, designed and painted beautiful cards and pictures for elderly people living at New Copford Place.
Generous parents also donated chocolate eggs to show everyone was thinking of them over Easter.
Senior centre director Gina Curry said: “Even though we’re starting to come out of lockdown, we know the residents went such a long time without visitors.
“We wanted to make them smile and for them to know we’re thinking of them.
“This goes for the staff, too, who have worked so hard over this time, caring for everyone.”