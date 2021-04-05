Test centres in north Essex have been named as one of the best places to pass your driving test in the county.
The site in Clacton once again came out on top, with six in ten drivers achieving a pass in the last year.
More than half of drivers passed their tests in Colchester.
New figures released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show that only 53 per cent of learners throughout Essex passed their test between April 2020 and March 2021.
However, that was up from 47.1 per cent the year before.
The numbers of tests conducted in 2020/21 was also far below previous years because of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.
Only 7,798 tests were carried out in Essex in the past year - down from more than 33,000 in the 12 months before.
The data shows 55.9 per cent of men in the county passed between April 2020 and March this year, compared to the 50.4 per cent of women who passed.
Tilbury was officially named as the hardest place to pass a driving test, with a pass rate of around 45 per cent.
Here is how each driving test centre in Essex compares according to the latest data:
1. Clacton
Number of tests conducted - 266
Number of drivers who passed - 170
Pass rate – 63.9
2. Southend
Number of tests conducted – 1,201
Number of drivers who passed - 670
Pass rate – 55.8
3. Chelmsford
Number of tests conducted – 2,032
Number of drivers who passed – 1,132
Pass rate – 55.7
4. Colchester
Number of tests conducted – 1,274
Number of drivers who passed - 699
Pass rate – 54.9
5. Brentwood
Number of tests conducted - 709
Number of drivers who passed - 372
Pass rate – 52.5
6. Basildon
Number of tests conducted - 1,016
Number of drivers who passed - 502
Pass rate - 49.4
7. Tilbury
Number of tests conducted – 1,300
Number of drivers who passed - 586
Pass rate – 45.1